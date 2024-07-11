Rams Have Lone Player Among Top 100 2024 Player Ranking
The Los Angeles Rams offense returns most of the same players following a successful run to the postseason. Los Angeles will be looking to build on the success that they saw, getting them another chance to go even further in the playoffs.
With the offense, the Rams have multiple skilled weapons that can lead them forward. They are banking on another year of star power leading the way for this team. However, it seems that Los Angeles may not have as many top players around the NFL as some may think.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked his Top 100 NFL players for the new season, with only one player from the Rams making the list. Wide receiver Puka Nacua made the cut after a record-breaking rookie season last year. Nacua came in ranked at No. 66 on the list.
"He surprised a lot of people with his impressive rookie season, catching 105 passes with six touchdowns. He averaged 14.2 yards per catch, disputing the notion that he isn't a big-play receiver. (Last season: NR)"
Nacua has the tools to become the next star wide-out in the NFL but consistency will be key for him. If he can perform well again this season, it will prove that he wasn't just a flash in the pan for 2023.
While nobody believes he will be one, players have come into the NFL previously to have strong rookie seasons, only to falter during the second year. Nacua will have a lot of pressure on him this year to succeed but under the Rams' system, he likely will continue to thrive.
