Rams HC Sean McVay Confirms Derion Kendrick Has Torn ACL
The Los Angeles Rams started training camp with some tough news. Projected starting cornerback Derion Kendrick was feared to have a torn ACL in practice.
Tests were conducted to determine the severity of Kendrick's injury, and head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Kendrick did tear his ACL and is out for the 2024 season.
"Unfortunately, Derion Kendrick did get his ACL yesterday," McVay said Thursday. "I'm really proud of the way that he's worked. He's continued to really mature in a lot of different ways and if there's one thing you know about this guy, he can handle setbacks. He'll have a lot of support from his teammates and coaches and he'll attack the rehab."
This is a tough blow for the secondary, as Kendrick was working his way up to a starting position. He appeared in 17 games in 2023 and started 12. During that time, he compiled one interception, 10 passes defended, 49 tackles, and three tackles for loss.
The hope was that Kendrick would have won out a starting job opposite Darious Williams. The Rams did secure Tre'Davious White through free agency, but Kendrick was meant to be his younger counterpart.
The team will have to move on wiithout Kendrick, who is set to have surget in the coming days for the ACL tear. Hopefully, Kendrick can heal fast and rejoin the Rams at the start of the 2025 season.