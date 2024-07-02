Rams HC Sean McVay Explains What Makes Cooper Kupp So Special
The Los Angeles Rams have the benefit of having one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL, Cooper Kupp. Kupp has evolved every year since he was drafted by the Rams in 2017. Though he has been held back by injuries in 2022 and 2023, he still remains one of the best at his position.
His best season came in 2021 when he led the league with 1,947 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, and 145 receptions.
Kupp has shown what makes him elite simply by his work ethic on and off the field. Head coach Sean McVay also recently broke down what separates him and makes him one of the most special athletes in the NFL.
During the Rams.com "Behind the Grind" Episode 3, Kupp's abilities and dedication to the game of football are detailed. During his being highlighted Coach McVay had this to say:
"I've seen the epitome in a growth mindset from Cooper Kupp. A guy that understands the work works. There is no such thing as fixed abilities or intelligence. There are all things that can be improved upon with time, dedication, and effort. He models the way every single day."
Kupp has long been respected by his teammates and colleagues in the NFL, simply because he is one of the hardest-working receivers in the league. The Rams have the benefit of his veteran leadership to impart to younger players like Puka Nacua, who already has his own legendary rookie season.
The hope is Kupp can return to proper form in 2024, and add a one-two punch combo with Nacua that will keep defenses guessing.
