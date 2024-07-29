Rams HC Sean McVay Fires Back At Critics, 'I Don't Really Care'
The Los Angeles Rams head coach, Sean McVay, will enter his eighth season at the helm. McVay has experienced a ton of success in that position, and as we enter the 2024 season, many expect them to do just fine for themselves.
However, not many expect them to be one of the top teams in the NFL. The loss of Aaron Donald to retirement will hurt them; the severity of it, however, is still unknown. Regardless, McVay believes in and is confident in the guys in the building, and he let that be known to the media personality Kay Adams.
In a recent interview with Adams, McVay didn't mince any words when it came to how his team is being viewed as they enter the season.
"I don't really care," said McVay. I think that we've got to earn it. Whatever people say, I'm glad that people care because it makes the NFL relevant, but all these opinions don't mean anything until that ball is kicked off."
McVay and the Rams will look to prove that their 2023 season was no fluke. The young and hungry guys will look to prove that they are among the NFL's elite, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The 2024 season will be the toughest to date, but if the Rams are healthy and play to their potential, they could reclaim the NFC West again, and from then on, anything could happen.
One thing is certain: McVay will have his team ready week in and week out.
more Rams: How Sean McVay Recovered from Burnout Following Miserable 2022 Season