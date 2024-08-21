Rams HC Sean McVay Hints at Ongoing Position Battles
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Houston Texans in their final preseason game of 2024. There are only a couple of weeks before the start of the 2024 season, and it will be crucial for the Rams to enter the season healthy.
L.A. has as good a shot as anybody to be one of the premier teams this season, led by head coach Sean McVay and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams should be a formidable team, but before we get to that, the Rams still have some decisions to make.
Plenty of players are battling for a spot on the roster, and many will have their last chance to show they belong in Saturday's preseason game. L.A. has a ton of position battles left to figure out, and McVay addressed that topic in his latest media scrum.
"It just depends, you know. Each position has specific things. There are different requirements, but we're looking to shape out the best team," said McVay. "There’s a lot of things that have come into clarity, but there still are decisions to be made relative to the preseason game and then even another practice opportunity against the Texans. So it’s all encompassing to each position."
The Rams have plenty of position groups to worry about, as the 2024 season starts in less than three weeks.
From deciding on their sixth wide receiver, linebacker depth, offensive line, cornerback/safety depth, and defensive line/edge rusher depth, L.A. has a ton of positions that need to be filled, and McVay will look for the right guys.
As far as the sixth wide receiver goes, the players vying for that spot are Tyler Johnson, Xavier Smith, and Drake Stoops. Smith has caught the attention of some, including offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who has loved what he's seen from Smith lately.
“He knows the importance of getting it done from a special teams perspective, but what we’re asking him to do from an offense perspective, he knows where to go. He knows how to align in multiple spots and he is doing a good job," said LaFleur.
The offensive line is another position where depth will matter more than arguably any other position group. The last thing the Rams want is to be depleted within that position group. The starting five is set, but depth will be vital. McVay talked about the depth earlier this month and said he liked what he's seen from their 2022 sixth-round pick, Zach Thomas.
“Zach has athleticism. He has snap. He can really come out of his hips and get great removal in the run game. I think he’s continuing to gain awareness, which is some of the things we ask in protection or, just as the picture changes based on unforeseen looks. He’s playing with more of an understanding and it shows in how he’s played.”
The Rams will have a lot to figure out in the coming weeks.
More Rams: Rams HC Sean McVay Breaks Down How Kobie Turner is Benefiting From Aaron Donald Mentorship