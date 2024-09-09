Rams HC Sean McVay Provides Unfortunate Update on Star WR Puka Nacua Injury
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on wide receiver Puka Nacua Monday, telling reporters that Nacua has sprained his knee and will go on the injured reserve, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Nacua will not have to undergo surgery on the injury.
Nacua exited Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter after aggravating his preseason knee injury. Nacua originally hurt his knee during training camp, causing him to miss multiple weeks of practice. He returned to practice on Aug. 26, but is now out again.
The reports earlier on Monday stated that Nacua was week-to-week, but he will have to miss at least four games since he is going to IR.
Nacua's second season will be shortened after he put in a record-breaking rookie season in 2023. He caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, breaking the rookie receptions and receiving yards record. He also broke the rookie postseason single-game yards record with 181 yards last January, and finished with eight total 100-yard games as a rookie.
Prior to exiting the game, Nacua caught four passes for 35 yards. Along with Nacua, the Rams also lost left guard Steve Avila during the game. Avila suffered an MCL sprain and is a candidate to also go on the IR, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.
The Rams have already dealt with myriad injuries since the preseason, especially along their offensive line. Offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Kevin Dotson were also dealt injuries in Week 1, while Rob Havenstein missed the season opener due to an ongoing ankle injury. Tackle Alaric Jackson remains suspended for one more week.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford's protection and receiving core looks bleaker heading into Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals with all these injuries.
In the receiving game, Stafford relied on veteran Cooper Kupp after Nacua exited. Kupp caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the loss, tying his career-high in receptions. He helped spark a Rams comeback that forced the game into overtime during the third and fourth quarter, but the Rams ultimately came up short in the 26-20 loss.
