Rams HC Sean McVay Reveals How Team Will Combat Mounting Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams will head into Week 2 as one of the, if not the, most depleted teams in the league. Their injury list is long, and it includes many of their top players on both sides of the ball.
It's not an ideal situation to be in, but head coach Sean Mcvay feels like the team is better equipped to handle injuries this year compared to their 2022 season.
L.A. was depleted with injuries in 2022, and so far, through one game in 2024, it's very reminiscent of then. The Rams hope the season's outcome is different. Nonetheless, McVay is confident that the new additions and his players on the roster can help move forward.
"It feels similar to what some of the challenges that we navigated in the '22 season but I think we're better equipped to handle it in terms of, let's worry about the things we can (control)," he said. "Let's develop, let's really focus on how we move forward instead of what we can't do."
For starters, the Rams will be without their top receiver, Puka Nacua. Nacua suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain on Sunday in their loss to the Detroit Lions and will be out for at least four weeks. He exited in the second quarter of the game and did not return in the second half.
In addition to Nacua, Rams offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom have been placed on the injured reserve. Avila sprained a ligament in his knee in the first half in Detroit, while Noteboom sprained his ankle.
Unfortunately, Noteboom is no stranger to injury, as he has a significant injury history with the Rams. As for Avila, this will be the first time he will miss extensive time in his career. In his rookie season in 2023, he played every snap in all 17 games.
The Rams' offensive line is as depleted as it can be. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is suspended for one more week, and starting right tackle Rob Havenstein hopes to return after missing the season opener with a persistent ankle injury.
The Rams' 2022 season was atrocious, filled with many injuries to key players. The hope is that L.A. is not headed in that direction, but if they are, the hope is that this is as bad as it will get.
The Rams will hope to be as healthy as possible for their Week 2 match against division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals.
