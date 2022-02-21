Skip to main content
Rams Hire Liam Coen as Offensive Coordinator, Bring Back Greg Olson

The Rams have hired former staffer Liam Coen to be their new offensive coordinator.

After plenty of his coaching staff was poached by the NFL, Rams coach Sean McVay is back to business and filling out the holes in his 2022 coaching staff.

According to Albert Breer of the MMQB, Los Angeles is hiring Liam Coen to be their offensive coordinator. Following the departure of new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Rams had a quick search that ended in a familiar face returning home.

Coen was out of L.A. for just one year. Previously he was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rams in 2020, but left for a year to call plays in Kentucky.

Given the frequency with which Rams offensive assistants get hired with prominent positions as offensive coordinators and head coaches, this is a huge step for Coen. If the Rams continue their offensive success next year, Coen could easily make a jump to be a head coach in the next few seasons.

When Coen does make that jump, it appears that Thomas Brown, running backs and assistant head coach, is in line for the next offensive coordinator promotion down the line.

Mike Jones of USA Today reported that McVay wants to groom Brown to be his next right hand man. Brown will have more responsibility in the passing game and the offense this year to give him the foundation for a promotion whenever Coen eventually gets poached.

The Rams also returned another familiar face in Greg Olson, who was the quarterbacks coach for the Rams in 2017. Olson was only in town for one year before leaving to be the offensive coordinator for the Raiders in 2018. Olson will return to L.A. as a senior offensive assistant to McVay.

No matter who McVay has by his side, the Rams are poised to make another run at a title in 2022. With their “run it back” mantra standing strong, McVay will have plenty of talent on and off the field to make that happen. 

