Rams Hiring Former College Coach To Join Staff: Report
The Los Angeles Rams have made a staff hire before the start of the regular season next week. Former University of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is joining Los Angeles as a Senior Football Analyst.
Insider Pete Thamel for College Gameday broke the news on social media.
Frost comes over to the Rams after a successful run in college football. He saw most of that success while with the University of Central Florida.
He oversaw the 2017 UCF team that went undefeated, going 13-0 in the season. This included a win over the Auburn Tigers in the Peach Bowl.
UCF believed that they should have been given a spot in the College Football Playoff due to them being the only undefeated team in FBS. It became an entire controversy and due to the snub, the Knights proclaimed themselves as the national champions.
After his undefeated year, Frost left UCF to take on the job at the University of Nebraska. He didn't see as much success as he had at Central Florida, winning no more than five games in each of his five seasons.
Overall, his record at Nebraska ended at 16-31, with no bowl games to show for it. He was let go by the Cornhuskers and has been out of work since.
Coming over to the Rams now is interesting due to rumors swirling about head coach Sean McVay's future. McVay almost retired a few seasons ago and there has been thought that it could happen again soon.
While Frost isn't coming onto the coaching staff, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that if McVay does hang things up, he could be a strong candidate. He would give them a coach with experience, albeit at the college level.
He has plenty of experience throughout his career. Frost started as a graduate assistant for Nebraska in 2002, then became one at Kansas State in 2006. He got his first coaching job with Northern Iowa as the linebackers coach in 2007.
Front then worked as the co-defensive coordinator at Northern Iowa. He finally made his way to Oregon, where he worked as the wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator for a few seasons before landing the job at UCF.
He now gets his shot in the NFL and will be looking to help the Rams get back to the postseason.
