Rams Injury News: Two Out, Two in Due to Injuries

It's just the early stages of training camp, but injuries have already begun stacking up for the Los Angeles Rams. While a few players were sidelined as a result of it, others made their return to practice.

On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay provided injury updates.

NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

“Sebastian (Joseph-Day), he just had a little ankle. He should be OK,” McVay said. “We were more being safe with him than anything else from the Cowboys scrimmage. It was just kind of bothering him a little bit. So, we erred on the side of caution.”

Joseph-Day's absence in practice shouldn’t cause reason for concern as Week 1 still sits a month away. Ensuring he returns to a full bill of health before getting back on the practice field is a wise move, as Joseph-Day is expected to build upon what he did last season.

OLB Terrell Lewis

Terrell Lewis has experienced nagging injuries before — dating back to his time in the college ranks. Lewis, the Rams' former third-round pick in 2020, played just eight games as a rookie.

Lewis had a flare-up with his knee, which sidelined him for Monday's practice, McVay said.

“Terrell’s knee is kind of acting up again," McVay said. "So, we’re going to see what that looks like as we move forward."

Lewis' untapped potential awaits as a result of not being able to stay on the field due to health concerns.

CB Robert Rochell, DT Bobby Brown III Return to Practice Following Surgery

Following a procedure to his wrist, cornerback Robert Rochell was back on the field in pads on Monday.

The rookie injured his wrist on July 31st when he aimed to punch out a ball of the ball carrier's hands during practice. McVay later called the play “a freak little accident.” Rochell wore a brace on his wrist during practice for precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III also made his return. Brown injured his thumb and had surgery at the same time as Rochell did.

Both Rochell and Brown are projected depth pieces who may see time as rotational players throughout their rookie campaigns. McVay has yet to speak on behalf of their availably in this week's preseason game against the Los Angele Chargers on Saturday, August 14th at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.