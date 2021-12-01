Jaguars Will be Without Starting Tight End in Week 13 vs. Rams

The Jaguars will be down a top receiving option in Week 13 when they face the Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium and quarterback Trevor Lawerence wil be without his starting tight end.

Jaguars' tight end Dan Arnold was placed on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Arnold was diagnosed with a grade two MCL sprain that is expected to sideline him for roughly four to six weeks, holding him out against the Rams on Sunday.

The Jaguars acquired Arnold leading up to Week 4 this season in a trade that included former first-round pick CJ Henderson and a future fifth-round pick that were shipped to the Carolina Panthers.

Since Jacksonville added its new tight end into the fold, he's been a bright spot on offense for a team that has ultimately struggled for the bulk of the year. In eight games with the Jaguars, Arnold has logged 28 receptions for 324 yards.

The Rams' pass defense will be tasked with covering the Jacksonville receiving core that includes the likes of Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault Jr. Laquon Treadwell and James O'Shaughnessy.

While Arnold isn't a household name on a national scale, he's been one of the more reliable options the Jaguars have leaned on in the receiving game since acquiring his talents.

Kickoff for this Week 13 matchup between the Rams and Jaguars is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.