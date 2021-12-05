Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The Los Angeles Rams return home to SoFi Stadium after a bye week and two road contests over the last three weeks. Throughout the month of November, the Rams have looked like a much different football team, scuffling on both sides of the ball.
Meanwhile, with the 2-9 Jaguars coming to town, this presents a matchup for the Rams to 'get right' and show flashes of their dominant ways as illustrated over the first eight weeks of the season.
Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 13 showdown between the Rams and Jaguars:
Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13
Point spread: Rams -13.5
Over/under point total: 48
Moneyline: Rams -800, Jaguars +550
After the Rams opened as 12.5-point favorites, the spread has moved to 13. points, a sizeable spread that the oddsmakers see the Rams winning by double-digits despite their recent letdowns.
The point total is set at 48 points, a relatively high threshold given the recent shortcomings by both offenses. With the point total set at 48, the oddsmakers likely se a bounce-back performance by Matthew Stafford and the Rams, putting up a surplus of points over a struggling Jacksonville defense.
Kickoff for Sunday's Week 13 matchup between the Rams and Jaguars is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.
