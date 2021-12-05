Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Here's a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 13 contest against the Jaguars.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams return home to SoFi Stadium after a bye week and two road contests over the last three weeks. Throughout the month of November, the Rams have looked like a much different football team, scuffling on both sides of the ball.

    Meanwhile, with the 2-9 Jaguars coming to town, this presents a matchup for the Rams to 'get right' and show flashes of their dominant ways as illustrated over the first eight weeks of the season.

    Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 13 showdown between the Rams and Jaguars:

    *All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13

    Point spread: Rams -13.5

    Over/under point total: 48

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-1094
    Play

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Here's a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 13 contest against the Jaguars.

    47 seconds ago
    IMG_1428
    Play

    Rams DT Aaron Donald Receives Fine From NFL

    Aaron Donald is one of the latest players to receive a fine from the NFL.

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1423
    Play

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: 3 Bold Predictions

    Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup.

    21 hours ago

    Moneyline: Rams -800, Jaguars +550

    After the Rams opened as 12.5-point favorites, the spread has moved to 13. points, a sizeable spread that the oddsmakers see the Rams winning by double-digits despite their recent letdowns.

    The point total is set at 48 points, a relatively high threshold given the recent shortcomings by both offenses. With the point total set at 48, the oddsmakers likely se a bounce-back performance by Matthew Stafford and the Rams, putting up a surplus of points over a struggling Jacksonville defense.

    Kickoff for Sunday's Week 13 matchup between the Rams and Jaguars is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-1094
    News

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    47 seconds ago
    IMG_1428
    News

    Rams DT Aaron Donald Receives Fine From NFL

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1423
    News

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: 3 Bold Predictions

    21 hours ago
    IMG_1411
    News

    Rams vs. Jaguars: Week 13 Prediction & Picks

    22 hours ago
    IMG_1190
    News

    Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Details His Expectations About Making Home Debut at SoFi Stadium

    Dec 3, 2021
    IMG_1191
    News

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    Dec 3, 2021
    IMG_1408
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Status 'Up in the Air' for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    Dec 3, 2021
    IMG_1407
    News

    Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Downplays Facing His Former Team: 'It's Another Game'

    Dec 3, 2021