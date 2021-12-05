Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 13 contest against the Jaguars.

The Los Angeles Rams return home to SoFi Stadium after a bye week and two road contests over the last three weeks. Throughout the month of November, the Rams have looked like a much different football team, scuffling on both sides of the ball.

Meanwhile, with the 2-9 Jaguars coming to town, this presents a matchup for the Rams to 'get right' and show flashes of their dominant ways as illustrated over the first eight weeks of the season.

Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 13 showdown between the Rams and Jaguars:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13

Point spread: Rams -13.5

Over/under point total: 48

Moneyline: Rams -800, Jaguars +550

After the Rams opened as 12.5-point favorites, the spread has moved to 13. points, a sizeable spread that the oddsmakers see the Rams winning by double-digits despite their recent letdowns.

The point total is set at 48 points, a relatively high threshold given the recent shortcomings by both offenses. With the point total set at 48, the oddsmakers likely se a bounce-back performance by Matthew Stafford and the Rams, putting up a surplus of points over a struggling Jacksonville defense.

Kickoff for Sunday's Week 13 matchup between the Rams and Jaguars is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

