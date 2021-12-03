Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay gave his final updates regarding the team's injury status leading up to the Week 13 game against the Jaguars. McVay stated that he would be "surprised" if Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't play and that Darrell Henderson might be a game-time decision depending on how Friday's practice ultimately shapes up.
As for the Jaguars, they've had some key players pop up on the injury report this week – most notably, Myles Jack, James Robinson, Tyson Campbell, Shaquill Griffin and Damien Wilson. Meanwhile, most of them have trended in the direction of playing on Sunday.
Here's how the Rams and Jaguars stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Week 13 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- CB David Long Jr. (illness)
- RB Buddy Howell (thigh)
- OL Rob Havenstein (foot)
Limited participant (LP)
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip)
- RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)
Full participant (FP)
- WR Ben Skowronek (back)
Game status:
OUT: Buddy Howell
QUESTIONABLE: Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson, David Long Jr., Rob Havenstein
Jaguars Injury Report
Limited participant (LP)
- RB James Robinson (heel/knee)
- CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)
- DT DaVon Hamilton (knee)
- DT Malcolm Brown (toe)
Full participant (FP)
- P Logan Cooke (knee)
- CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder)
- LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
- LB Myles Jack (knee)
- LB Damien Wilson (ankle)
Game status:
OUT: Shaquill Griffin
QUESTIONABLE: James Robinson
