Rams' Week 13 Inactives vs. Jaguars

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars.

The Los Angeles Rams get set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to snap a three-game losing streak in which they went winless throughout the month of November.

With the Jaguars coming to town, the Rams have an opportunity to find themselves and 'get right' as Jacksonville hasn't had much success over the first 12 weeks of the season.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Jaguars have released which players will be inactive for the Week 13 contest.

Here is the complete list of the Rams and Jaguars inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

CB David Long Jr.

DB JuJu Hughes

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

Jaguars inactives

CB Shaquill Griffin

DT DaVon Hamilton

OL KC McDermott

TE Jacob Hollister

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.