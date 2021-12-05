Rams' Week 13 Inactives vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams get set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to snap a three-game losing streak in which they went winless throughout the month of November.
With the Jaguars coming to town, the Rams have an opportunity to find themselves and 'get right' as Jacksonville hasn't had much success over the first 12 weeks of the season.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Jaguars have released which players will be inactive for the Week 13 contest.
Here is the complete list of the Rams and Jaguars inactives:
Rams' Week 13 Inactives vs. Jaguars
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars.
Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Here's a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 13 contest against the Jaguars.
Rams DT Aaron Donald Receives Fine From NFL
Aaron Donald is one of the latest players to receive a fine from the NFL.
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- CB David Long Jr.
- DB JuJu Hughes
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OL Alaric Jackson
- OL Tremayne Anchrum
Jaguars inactives
- CB Shaquill Griffin
- DT DaVon Hamilton
- OL KC McDermott
- TE Jacob Hollister
- DE/OLB Jordan Smith
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Rams DT Aaron Donald Receives Fine From NFL
- Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: 3 Bold Predictions
- Rams vs. Jaguars: Week 13 Prediction & Picks
- Odell Beckham Jr. Details His Expectations About Making Home Debut at SoFi Stadium
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars
- Report: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Status 'Up in the Air' For Week 13 vs. Jaguars
- Jalen Ramsey Downplays Facing His Former Team: 'It's Another Game'
- Raheem Morris Describes the State of the Rams Defense
- Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.