    • December 3, 2021
    Report: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Status 'Up in the Air' for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    Odell Beckham Jr.'s game status has been put in question for Week 13 against the Jaguars.
    The Rams' injuries at the wide receiver position continue to pile up.

    Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a hip pointer in last week's contest against the Packers, but his initial thoughts included Beckham being active on Sunday against the Jaguars.

    Beckham was a limited participant in Wednesday's abbreviated walkthrough but was downgraded to a non-participant for Thursday's practice.

    "Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice yesterday with a hip injury, and his status for Sunday is now up in the air, a source said," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

    The injury occurred when Beckham received a hit from behind during a contested-catch at Lambeau Field last week and was seen wincing, grabbing ahold of his lower back area. While he was able to work in a limited capacity on Wednesday, which in theory is promising, the 'DNP' label he received on Thursday's injury report doesn’t bode well for his progression leading up to game day.

    McVay will presumably provide further details at his final press conference ahead of the game on Friday afternoon, followed by the last injury report of the week that will list Beckham's game status.

    Kickoff for this week's matchup between the Rams and Jaguars is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

