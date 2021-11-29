Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars.
    The Los Angeles Rams will look to put their three-game losing skid to an end when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town.

    The Rams offense has fallen out of sync in recent weeks, while on defense opposing teams have found their weak link and exploited it. Specifically, the Rams inside linebackers have been attacked by their oppositions and the blueprint now laid out there, the Jaguars will presumably follow the formula.

    Here's an early look at the Rams and Jaguars betting odds ahead of Week 13:

    *All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13

    Point spread: Rams -12.5

    Over/under point total: 48

    Moneyline: Rams -699, Jaguars +500

    The opening betting lines favor the Rams by 12.5 points, a sizeable spread despite L.A. dropping their last three games – two of which have been in blowout fashion. This contest has the making of presumably getting the Rams back on track, and with the oddsmakers expecting the Rams to win by at least two possessions, they too see the Rams running away with this game.

    The point total is set at 48 points, a relatively high total given both of the team's struggles on offense in recent weeks. The Rams figure to be the team pulling the most weight in order to reach this threshold as the offensive unit did show slight progress last week in Green Bay, hitting on a few deep slash plays.

    Kickoff for this Week 13 matchup between the Rams and Jaguars is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

