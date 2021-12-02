Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Jaguars in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

The Los Angeles Rams return home to SoFi Stadium in Week 13 looking to 'get right' after a rough three-game skid in which they find themselves in the middle of a month-long losing streak.

Ever since the Rams' last home game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, the offense has begun to sputter. The slow start on offense has continued, yet they did reach 28 points in a losing defeat in Green Bay on Sunday, showing minor critiques in crunch time to rally back. Meanwhile, the defense has shown vulnerability against the run and in pass coverage over the middle of the field.

The Jaguars, however, feature talented rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 overall pick has experienced some bumps in the road throughout the start of his rookie campaign, but in recent weeks has begun to ascend.

Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Kevin Kugler, color commentator Mark Sanchez and sideline reporter Laura Okmin on the call.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Rams (7-4), Jaguars (2-9)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

