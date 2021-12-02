Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Jaguars in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams return home to SoFi Stadium in Week 13 looking to 'get right' after a rough three-game skid in which they find themselves in the middle of a month-long losing streak.

    Ever since the Rams' last home game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, the offense has begun to sputter. The slow start on offense has continued, yet they did reach 28 points in a losing defeat in Green Bay on Sunday, showing minor critiques in crunch time to rally back. Meanwhile, the defense has shown vulnerability against the run and in pass coverage over the middle of the field.

    The Jaguars, however, feature talented rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 overall pick has experienced some bumps in the road throughout the start of his rookie campaign, but in recent weeks has begun to ascend.

    Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Kevin Kugler, color commentator Mark Sanchez and sideline reporter Laura Okmin on the call.

    Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

    Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    Current Records: Rams (7-4), Jaguars (2-9)

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-1397
    Play

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Jaguars in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    39 seconds ago
    IMG_1396
    Play

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Preview: Can L.A. Take Advantage of a 'Get Right' Game?

    Previewing the storylines ahead of the Rams' Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars.

    3 hours ago
    IMG_1198
    Play

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 13 game against the Jaguars.

    22 hours ago

    Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT

    Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

    TV: FOX

    Streaming: Fubo.tv

    Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-1397
    News

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    39 seconds ago
    IMG_1396
    News

    Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Preview: Can L.A. Take Advantage of a 'Get Right' Game?

    3 hours ago
    IMG_1198
    News

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    22 hours ago
    IMG_1258 2
    News

    Rams Designate LB Justin Hollins For Return From Injured Reserve | Team Tracker

    Dec 1, 2021
    IMG_1341
    News

    Aaron Rodgers Reveals What he Saw From the Rams in How They Deployed Jalen Ramsey

    Dec 1, 2021
    IMG_1378
    News

    Jaguars Will be Without Starting Tight End in Week 13 vs. Rams

    Dec 1, 2021
    IMG-0876
    News

    Watch: Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Workout Video in Recovery From Achilles Injury

    Nov 30, 2021
    IMG_1367
    News

    Sean McVay Shares What Went Into the Idea of Using Sony Michel as the Rams' Kick Returner

    Nov 30, 2021