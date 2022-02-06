Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jalen Ramsey
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams

NFL Fines Jalen Ramsey For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last weekend’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ramsey was not flagged on the play but did express anger toward 49ers kicker Robbie Gould following a field goal. Ramsey got in the face of Gould, leading to players and officials breaking the two away from one another.

After yelling at Gould and the officials, Ramsey chucked his helmet.

As the NFL has ramped up their tendency to crack down on penalties and deliver fines, this isn't Ramsey's first time he's been hit with a fine by the league this season.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17168648 (1)
Play

NFL Fines Jalen Ramsey For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.

just now
just now
USATSI_17591985
Play

Previous Super Bowl Success of Von Miller, Sony Michel Headline the Rams' Experience on the Big Stage

The Rams will be relying on past Super Bowl experiences of Von Miller and Sony Michel in preparation for the big game.

19 hours ago
19 hours ago
USATSI_17357367
Play

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Impact Helped Put Rams Over the Top to Reach Super Bowl LVI

Odell Beckham Jr.'s contributions have been critical to the Rams' playoff success and he could be the key factor to a Super Bowl victory.

20 hours ago
20 hours ago

In Week 13, Ramsey took a hit to the wallet then too, receiving a fine by the NFL of $10,300 in part of the league's taunting crackdown.

Meanwhile, Ramsey wasn't the only Rams player fined in the NFC title game. The NFL also docked wide receiver Ben Skowronek for an illegal hit worth $4,000.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17168648 (1)
News

NFL Fines Jalen Ramsey For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

just now
USATSI_17591985
News

Previous Super Bowl Success of Von Miller, Sony Michel Headline the Rams' Experience on the Big Stage

19 hours ago
USATSI_17357367
News

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Impact Helped Put Rams Over the Top to Reach Super Bowl LVI

20 hours ago
USATSI_16590554 (3)
News

Rams OC Kevin O'Connell is Singularly Focused on Super Bowl LVI Despite New Opportunities on the Horizon

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17118969 (1)
News

Rams' Friday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17553518
News

Sean McVay Downplays the Hype of His Coaching Tree, Talks the Importance of a Diverse Staff

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17397825
News

Matthew Stafford on Preparing for Super Bowl LVI: 'Treat it Just Like Every Other Game'

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17591631 (1)
News

Matthew Stafford Takes Aim to Follow the Path of Childhood Friend Clayton Kershaw

Feb 4, 2022