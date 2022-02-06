NFL Fines Jalen Ramsey For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last weekend’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ramsey was not flagged on the play but did express anger toward 49ers kicker Robbie Gould following a field goal. Ramsey got in the face of Gould, leading to players and officials breaking the two away from one another.

After yelling at Gould and the officials, Ramsey chucked his helmet.

As the NFL has ramped up their tendency to crack down on penalties and deliver fines, this isn't Ramsey's first time he's been hit with a fine by the league this season.

In Week 13, Ramsey took a hit to the wallet then too, receiving a fine by the NFL of $10,300 in part of the league's taunting crackdown.

Meanwhile, Ramsey wasn't the only Rams player fined in the NFC title game. The NFL also docked wide receiver Ben Skowronek for an illegal hit worth $4,000.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.