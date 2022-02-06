NFL Fines Jalen Ramsey For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last weekend’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Ramsey was not flagged on the play but did express anger toward 49ers kicker Robbie Gould following a field goal. Ramsey got in the face of Gould, leading to players and officials breaking the two away from one another.
After yelling at Gould and the officials, Ramsey chucked his helmet.
As the NFL has ramped up their tendency to crack down on penalties and deliver fines, this isn't Ramsey's first time he's been hit with a fine by the league this season.
NFL Fines Jalen Ramsey For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.
Previous Super Bowl Success of Von Miller, Sony Michel Headline the Rams' Experience on the Big Stage
The Rams will be relying on past Super Bowl experiences of Von Miller and Sony Michel in preparation for the big game.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Impact Helped Put Rams Over the Top to Reach Super Bowl LVI
Odell Beckham Jr.'s contributions have been critical to the Rams' playoff success and he could be the key factor to a Super Bowl victory.
In Week 13, Ramsey took a hit to the wallet then too, receiving a fine by the NFL of $10,300 in part of the league's taunting crackdown.
Meanwhile, Ramsey wasn't the only Rams player fined in the NFC title game. The NFL also docked wide receiver Ben Skowronek for an illegal hit worth $4,000.
More from Ram Digest:
- Previous Super Bowl Success of Von Miller, Sony Michel Headline the Rams' Experience on the Big Stage
- Odell Beckham Jr.'s Impact Helped Put Rams Over the Top to Reach Super Bowl LVI
- Rams OC Kevin O'Connell is Singularly Focused on Super Bowl LVI Despite New Opportunities on the Horizon
- Sean McVay Downplays the Hype of His Coaching Tree, Talks the Importance of a Diverse Staff
- Matthew Stafford on Preparing for Super Bowl LVI: 'Treat it Just Like Every Other Game'
- Matthew Stafford Takes Aim to Follow the Path of Childhood Friend Clayton Kershaw
- First Look: SoFi Stadium Ready for Rams-Bengals Super Bowl LVI
- Rams COO Kevin Demoff Sees Super Bowl LVI as 'Unprecedented Opportunity' to Enhance Fan Base
- Vikings Expected to Hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as Next Head Coach
- Eric Weddle: 'After This Super Bowl, I Move on and go Back to My Old Life'
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.