Rams LB Kenny Young Receives Fine From NFL

September 25, 2021
Author:

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young came in contact with an official during the team's Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting his ejection in the second half of the contest.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Young was hit with a $12,000 fine by the league as a result of what occurred, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Teammates Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey attempted to calm down Young, but he had already come in contact with an official.

While his wallet will take a hit as a result of things, Young has not been suspended and should be starting at inside linebacker when the Rams face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Young has logged 15 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup over the Rams' first two games thus far.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

