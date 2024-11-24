Rams' LaFleur Praises Key Unit
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) are in need of another strong performance on the offensive line this week, facing one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur gave his thoughts on his unit's latest success in moving defenders and protecting the quarterback.
The Rams responded well last week with a zero sack performance against the New England Patriots. The week before they gave up four sacks against the Miami Dolphins and were responsive in their next contest. LaFleur spoke on their latest performance.
“I thought they played well. I thought they gelled well," LaFleur said. "I thought it was probably our most complete game in both facets, both the run game and pass game. They really fought hard to give Matthew [Stafford] an extra click, which is always key and critical when you have a quarterback like him in terms of you giving him an extra click, good things happen. The run game got going a little bit. [There is] still a lot of room for improvement though and I know those guys know that.”
With a few notable injuries on the line, second-year tackle Warren McClendon Jr. entered the fold as a starter last week with the continued absence of veteran captain Rob Havenstein. McClendon stepped up in a big moment and will likely start again this week in the place of Havenstein.
“I thought sometimes when you get to take a step back… he's still a young guy and didn't have a lot
of practice time even a year ago as he was kind of battling some injuries and stuff like that," LaFleur said regarding McClendon. "For him to get a little early time with training camp and earlier in the season, take a step back, watch Rob [Havenstein], and then get pushed into action, I thought he did a good job. [He] helped that line have the day they had. As always, [there is] a lot of room for improvement amongst everybody.”
The Rams will face an Eagles defense this week that has totaled 28 sack this season. They have three different pass rushers with three or more sacks, including a team-high six sacks from linebacker Josh Sweat. Protection for quarterback Matthew Stafford and open lanes for the run game.
