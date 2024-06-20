Rams Late-Round Draft Pick Could Be Steal They've Been Looking For
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 draft class has been seen as one of the better classes in the entire NFL. The organization has injected itself with a youth movement over the years and it has started to pay off in a big way.
Within this year's draft class, the Rams drafted multiple holes across the roster, giving them more relevance heading into the season. While many of the picks have been strong, one specific one has grabbed the attention of a draft analyst.
Pro Football Focus draft analyst, Max Chadwick joined the Rams Skinny podcast to discuss the class. He praised the pick of kicker Joshua Karty, saying that he views him as the best kicker in the last decade.
"So I think he’s the best kicker we’ve seen in the last decade. And I know it’s not as sexy of a position as anywhere in offensively or defensively, but I I think he is gonna be a long, long time starter for Los Angeles as their starting kicker. And I thought he was by far the best kicker in the draft. He wasn’t even the first one taken and I think he’s gonna be an excellent, excellent kicker in the NFL and might even be one of the best kickers in the league pretty quickly.”
Karty was 21-of-21 last season on extra-point attempts and 23-of-27 on field goal attempts. He was great for Stanford and now gives the Rams a true kicker to build around for the foreseeable future.
If he can perform well, the Rams will have hit this draft class out of the park. Kickers in the NFL sometimes go under the radar but now the Rams have a strong candidate going forward.
