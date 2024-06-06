Rams Late-Round Draft Pick Listed as Sleeper Impact Player In 2024
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 draft class has been seen as one of the better ones around the league, giving them more youth along the roster to work with. Los Angeles is attempting to get themselves back to the postseason after making a surprise run last year.
One of the players that has the team buzzing is sixth-round pick Tyler Davis out of Clemson. Davis was great for the Tigers and is now looking to make his mark on the team.
According to Chris Trapasso of CBS, Davis could be a sleeper impact player for the Rams this season.
"Yes, Braden Fiske is going to make noise next to Kobie Turner on the Rams defensive front. But he’s not the only defensive tackle picked by GM Les Snead who will do so. Davis was, in my estimation, one of the finest run-stuffing defensive tackles in this draft class, and he demonstrated pass-rush capabilities too at Clemson next to Orhorhoro. And I’ll write this too — if Orhorhoro was an early Round 2 pick the Falcons needed to move up for, then Davis belonged somewhere on Day 2 or, at the latest, early Day 3. Not Round 6.”
If Davis can perform well, he could see more playing time, especially with All-Pro Aaron Donald retiring this offseason. Los Angeles is going to need someone to fill the gaps and Davis could help with that.
He only missed nine tackles over his long career at Clemson and the Rams are excited for his impact. Davis has some big shoes to fill but Los Angeles has done a good job of putting together a ton of bodies to work around.
