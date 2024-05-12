Rams Late-Round Draft Pick's Mom Favored LA During Draft Process
The Los Angeles Rams put together a strong 2024 NFL Draft, bringing in some real talent for the foreseeable future. After their surprise playoff appearance last year, Los Angeles has been working to build on that success.
They still have quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm and some quality wide receivers on the roster but depth was an issue. They addressed it somewhat during the draft, including at the kicker position.
The Rams sixth-round draft pick, No. 209, Joshua Karty said that he enjoyed the city of Los Angeles but his mom wanted him to be taken by the Rams. She got her wish when the Rams called his name.
Los Angeles needed a new kicker so this pick could end up being a potential steal. Karty went 21-of-21 on extra point attempts last season and 23-of-27 on field goal attempts for Stanford.
If he pans out well, the Rams may have gotten a very productive player. While the kicker position isn't seen as a "sexy" one on football teams, it's one of the more important on a roster. Oftentimes, games come down to one or two possessions and sometimes, even a few points.
