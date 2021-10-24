Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 7 contest against the Lions.

Revenge games are always a fun storyline to follow and this week's matchup includes Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing their former teams for the first time since the blockbuster trade last offseason.

While the Rams look to be a mainstay toward the top of the NFC, the Lions continue their search for their first win of the 2021 season.

Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 7 showdown between the Rams and Lions:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Lions Week 7

Point spread: Rams -16

Over/under point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Rams -1,613, Lions +800

The Rams remain huge favorites as the oddsmakers favor L.A. by three scores. While that's a huge spread that is almost unprecedented in the NFL, the Rams beat the New York Giants by 27 points last week in convincing style.

The point total sits at 50.5 points, a number that will be largely driven by what the Rams offense can produce. As for the Lions, they have yet to exceed 20-plus points since Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers so their offense isn't one to rely on when betting the over/under.

Kickoff for this Week 7 matchup between the Rams and Lions is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.