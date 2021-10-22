    • October 22, 2021
    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

    The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 7 game against the Lions.
    Rams running back Sony Michel has dealt with an injured shoulder throughout the week and while he was limited in practice again on Friday, coach Sean McVay said he expects him to play on Sunday.

    As for the Lions, they have a handful of key payers listed as questionable, including two of their top offensive playmakers in running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson. 

    Here's how the Rams and Lions stack up regarding each team's Friday injury status before the Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB Sony Michel (shoulder)

    Full participant (FP)

    • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)
    • C Brian Allen (illness)

    Game designation

    QUESTIONABLE: RB Sony Michel

    Lions Injury Report

    Limited participant (LP)

    • FB Jason Cabinda (hip)
    • TE T.J. Hockenson (knee)
    • OLB Trey Flowers (knee)
    • RB D'Andre Swift (groin)

    Full participant (FP)

    • DE Nick Williams (knee)
    • DE Michael Brockers (shoulder)
    • OLB Charles Harris (hip/oblique)
    • S Will Harris (rib)

    Game designation

    QUESTIONABLE: FB Jason Cabinda, TE T.J. Hockenson, OLB Trey Flowers, RB D'Andre Swift

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

