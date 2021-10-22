Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 7 game against the Lions.

Rams running back Sony Michel has dealt with an injured shoulder throughout the week and while he was limited in practice again on Friday, coach Sean McVay said he expects him to play on Sunday.

As for the Lions, they have a handful of key payers listed as questionable, including two of their top offensive playmakers in running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Here's how the Rams and Lions stack up regarding each team's Friday injury status before the Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

Limited participant (LP)

RB Sony Michel (shoulder)

Full participant (FP)

OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

C Brian Allen (illness)

Game designation

QUESTIONABLE: RB Sony Michel

Lions Injury Report

Limited participant (LP)

FB Jason Cabinda (hip)

TE T.J. Hockenson (knee)

OLB Trey Flowers (knee)

RB D'Andre Swift (groin)

Full participant (FP)

DE Nick Williams (knee)

DE Michael Brockers (shoulder)

OLB Charles Harris (hip/oblique)

S Will Harris (rib)

Game designation

QUESTIONABLE: FB Jason Cabinda, TE T.J. Hockenson, OLB Trey Flowers, RB D'Andre Swift

