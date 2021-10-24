    • October 24, 2021
    Rams vs. Lions Halftime Report

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions halftime report for Week 7.
    Author:

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions halftime report for Week 7.

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 12
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 5-6
    • Total net yards: 192 yards
    • Rushing yards: 26 yards
    • Passing yards: 166 yards
    • Field goals: 1-1
    • Penalties: 2
    • Turnovers: 0

    Halftime score

    Rams 17, Lions 16

    Quick analysis

    • Lions coach Dan Campbell has been in full attack mode, converting on an onside kick and fake punt attempt.
    • Cooper Kupp continues to be peppered with targets.
    • The connection between Matthew Stafford and Van Jefferson continues to grow.
    • The Rams defense needs to wrap up ball carriers as the missed tackles are piling up.
    • The lions have had success running the ball, averaging nearly five yards per carry.
    • Stafford reaches 300 passing touchdowns, putting himself tied for 12th on the all-time quarterback list.

    Standout players in the first half

    Rams

    • Mathew Stafford: 17/23, 166 yards, 2 touchdowns
    • Cooper Kupp: 7 receptions, 78 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Robert Woods: 4 receptions, 45 yards
    • Jordan Fuller: 5 tackles
    • Jalen Ramsey: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 quarterback hit

    Lions

    • Jared Goff: 9/18, 156 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Jamal Williams: 5 rushes, 32 yards
    • D'Andre Swift: 6 rushes, 27 yards, 4 receptions, 74 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Alex Anzalone: 5 tackles

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

