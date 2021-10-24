Publish date:
Rams vs. Lions Halftime Report
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions halftime report for Week 7.
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 12
- 3rd down conversation rate: 5-6
- Total net yards: 192 yards
- Rushing yards: 26 yards
- Passing yards: 166 yards
- Field goals: 1-1
- Penalties: 2
- Turnovers: 0
Halftime score
Rams 17, Lions 16
Quick analysis
- Lions coach Dan Campbell has been in full attack mode, converting on an onside kick and fake punt attempt.
- Cooper Kupp continues to be peppered with targets.
- The connection between Matthew Stafford and Van Jefferson continues to grow.
- The Rams defense needs to wrap up ball carriers as the missed tackles are piling up.
- The lions have had success running the ball, averaging nearly five yards per carry.
- Stafford reaches 300 passing touchdowns, putting himself tied for 12th on the all-time quarterback list.
Standout players in the first half
Rams
- Mathew Stafford: 17/23, 166 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Cooper Kupp: 7 receptions, 78 yards, 1 touchdown
- Robert Woods: 4 receptions, 45 yards
- Jordan Fuller: 5 tackles
- Jalen Ramsey: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 quarterback hit
Lions
- Jared Goff: 9/18, 156 yards, 1 touchdown
- Jamal Williams: 5 rushes, 32 yards
- D'Andre Swift: 6 rushes, 27 yards, 4 receptions, 74 yards, 1 touchdown
- Alex Anzalone: 5 tackles
