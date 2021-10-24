    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams' Week 7 Inactives vs. Lions

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Lions.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams will host their former quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions to town in Week 7 in what shapes up as a revenge game for the former No. 1 overall pick. 

    While the Rams look to continue their hot start to the season, the Lions find themselves searching for their first victory under first-time head coach Dan Campbell.

    The final injury report listed Rams running back Sony Michel as questionable with a shoulder injury. As for the Lions, fullback Jason Cabinda, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Trey Flowers and running back D'Andre Swift were also noted as questionable for the Week 7 contest.

    Here is the complete list of the Rams-Lions inactives:

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0015
    Play

    Rams' Week 7 Inactives vs. Lions

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Lions.

    22 seconds ago
    IMG-0910
    Play

    Jared Goff Reportedly Hung Up When Sean McVay Called About Offseason Trade

    Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports the conversation between Sean McVay and Jared Goff when the offseason trade went down.

    35 minutes ago
    IMG-0829
    Play

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 7 contest against the Lions.

    3 hours ago

    Rams inactives

    • QB Bryce Perkins
    • OLB Chris Garrett
    • OL Alaric Jackson
    • OL Tremayne Anchrum
    • TE Brycen Hopkins
    • DL Bobby Brown III

    Lions inactives

    • FB Jason Cabinda
    • WR Trinity Benson
    • RB Jermar Jefferson
    • S Dean Marlowe
    • CB Mark Gilbert
    • OLB Jessie Lemonier
    • DE Eric Banks

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0015
    News

    Rams' Week 7 Inactives vs. Lions

    22 seconds ago
    IMG-0910
    News

    Jared Goff Reportedly Hung Up When Sean McVay Called About Offseason Trade

    35 minutes ago
    IMG-0829
    News

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    3 hours ago
    IMG-0909
    News

    Rams Release Tribute Video for Jared Goff & Michael Brockers' Return to L.A.

    4 hours ago
    IMG-0908
    News

    Rams Activate TE Kendall Blanton From Practice Squad | Team Tracker

    14 hours ago
    IMG-0784
    News

    Matthew Stafford & Jared Goff by the Numbers

    Oct 23, 2021
    IMG-0881
    News

    Sean McVay Provides Insight Into the Rams' Depth at Tight End

    Oct 23, 2021
    IMG-0852
    News

    Rams vs. Lions: Week 7 Prediction & Picks

    Oct 23, 2021