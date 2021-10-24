Rams' Week 7 Inactives vs. Lions

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Lions.

The Los Angeles Rams will host their former quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions to town in Week 7 in what shapes up as a revenge game for the former No. 1 overall pick.

While the Rams look to continue their hot start to the season, the Lions find themselves searching for their first victory under first-time head coach Dan Campbell.

The final injury report listed Rams running back Sony Michel as questionable with a shoulder injury. As for the Lions, fullback Jason Cabinda, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Trey Flowers and running back D'Andre Swift were also noted as questionable for the Week 7 contest.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Lions inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Bobby Brown III

Lions inactives

FB Jason Cabinda

WR Trinity Benson

RB Jermar Jefferson

S Dean Marlowe

CB Mark Gilbert

OLB Jessie Lemonier

DE Eric Banks

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.