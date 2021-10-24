Rams' Week 7 Inactives vs. Lions
The Los Angeles Rams will host their former quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions to town in Week 7 in what shapes up as a revenge game for the former No. 1 overall pick.
While the Rams look to continue their hot start to the season, the Lions find themselves searching for their first victory under first-time head coach Dan Campbell.
The final injury report listed Rams running back Sony Michel as questionable with a shoulder injury. As for the Lions, fullback Jason Cabinda, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Trey Flowers and running back D'Andre Swift were also noted as questionable for the Week 7 contest.
Here is the complete list of the Rams-Lions inactives:
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Lions.
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OL Alaric Jackson
- OL Tremayne Anchrum
- TE Brycen Hopkins
- DL Bobby Brown III
Lions inactives
- FB Jason Cabinda
- WR Trinity Benson
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- S Dean Marlowe
- CB Mark Gilbert
- OLB Jessie Lemonier
- DE Eric Banks
