    October 24, 2021
    Rams Release Tribute Video for Jared Goff & Michael Brockers' Return to L.A.

    The Rams pay respect to Jared Goff and Michael Brockers with a tribute video.
    The Los Angeles Rams will face the Detroit Lions in Week 6, and in doing so they'll face two familiar faces in Jared Goff and Michael Brockers.

    Goff, who was sent to the Lions in an offseason trade that included him and a package of future draft picks in exchange for Matthew Stafford, will play his former team for the first time following a five-year stint in L..A. to begin his career.

    Meanwhile, Brockers spent nine seasons with the Rams between St. Louis and L.A. but he too was sent to Detroit via trade this offseason.

    With two former Rams coming to town in Week 7, the team put together a tribute video paying respect to the past, while also launching what the future holds ahead. Now, with Stafford at the helm, the future in what the Rams can achieve includes some lofty expectations.

    Watch the video below:

    Kickoff for this Week 7 contest is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

