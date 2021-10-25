    • October 25, 2021
    Sean McVay Says CB Robert Rochell Should 'be OK' Following Week 7 Injury

    Sean McVay spoke about cornerback Robert Rochell's injury following the Rams' 28-19 Week 7 game against the Lions.
    Author:

    Rams cornerback Robert Rochell left the Week 7 game against the Lions after suffering a knee injury. While concern remained high given the importance of Rochell, it appears things have checked out well.

    In talking with reporters following the Rams' 28-19, McVay said he believes Rochell will be OK.

    “I think he’s going to be OK,” McVay said. “I haven’t talked to Reggie and his group, but I did talk to Robert. He said the initial tests checked out well, but I’ll be able to give you further clarity tomorrow.”

    The rookie Rochell has started each of the last three games and played moderately well in that span. With Darious Williams on injured reserve and David Long Jr. playing his way out of favor, Rochell has become a key player on the backend of the Rams defense in recent weeks.

    The Rams may have dodged another big blow to their secondary as they’re already extraordinary thin at cornerback. 

    McVay will have a further diagnosis this week that will give a more clear picture of what this injury means for Rochell and if he'll presumably be available for the Week 8 game against the Houston Texans.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

