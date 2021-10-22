    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 7 game against the Lions.
    Author:

    Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Sony Michel is battling through an injured shoulder so his usage in practice will be impacted a bit. However, McVay did mention that Michel's game status shouldn’t be affected. 

    As for the Lions, they had several players sit out of practice on Wednesday but everyone returned to the field on Thursday in either a limited or full compacity.

    Here's how the Rams and Lions stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury status before the Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • C Brian Allen (illness)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB Sony Michel (shoulder)

    Full participant (FP)

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0866
    Play

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 7 game against the Lions.

    26 seconds ago
    IMG-0864
    Play

    Jared Goff Shares Why he Felt 'Some Disrespect' From Rams & Sean McVay

    Jared Goff says he felt disrespected by the Rams in how things played out at the end of his tenure in Los Angeles.

    3 hours ago
    IMG-0862
    Play

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Preview: The Return of Jared Goff

    What are the main storylines ahead of the Rams vs. Lions Week 7 matchup?

    7 hours ago
    • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

    Lions Injury Report

    Limited participant (LP)

    • FB Jason Cabinda (hip)
    • OLB Trey Flowers (knee)
    • TE T.J. Hockenson (knee)
    • RB D'Andre Swift (groin)
    • DE Nick Williams (knee)

    Full participant (FP)

    • DE Michael Brockers (shoulder)
    • OLB Charles Harris (hip/oblique)
    • S Will Harris (rib)

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0866
    News

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

    26 seconds ago
    IMG-0864
    News

    Jared Goff Shares Why he Felt 'Some Disrespect' From Rams & Sean McVay

    3 hours ago
    IMG-0862
    News

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Preview: The Return of Jared Goff

    7 hours ago
    IMG-0858
    News

    Sean McVay Reflects on Michael Brockers, What he Brought to Rams in Past Seasons

    8 hours ago
    IMG-0664 (1)
    News

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    9 hours ago
    IMG-0791
    News

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

    Oct 20, 2021
    IMG-0748
    News

    Sean McVay Says Matthew Stafford Has Been Better Than Expected Despite High Expectations

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_16582954
    News

    CB Dont'e Deayon Made Strong Impression on Sean McVay in Season Debut

    Oct 20, 2021