Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 7 game against the Lions.

Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Sony Michel is battling through an injured shoulder so his usage in practice will be impacted a bit. However, McVay did mention that Michel's game status shouldn’t be affected.

As for the Lions, they had several players sit out of practice on Wednesday but everyone returned to the field on Thursday in either a limited or full compacity.

Here's how the Rams and Lions stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury status before the Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

C Brian Allen (illness)

Limited participant (LP)

RB Sony Michel (shoulder)

Full participant (FP)

OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

Lions Injury Report

Limited participant (LP)

FB Jason Cabinda (hip)

OLB Trey Flowers (knee)

TE T.J. Hockenson (knee)

RB D'Andre Swift (groin)

DE Nick Williams (knee)

Full participant (FP)

DE Michael Brockers (shoulder)

OLB Charles Harris (hip/oblique)

S Will Harris (rib)

