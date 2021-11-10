Former Rams WR Josh Reynolds Claimed by Lions

Josh Reynolds was placed on waivers from the Titans, and the Lions have claimed him on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Rams are in need of adding depth to their wide receiver group and the former pass-catcher of the team, Josh Reynolds, was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, indicating he could be a potential option for the team to pursue via waivers.

However, the Rams sat No. 29 in the waiver order, meaning an abundance of teams would have to pass on claiming him in order for L.A. to have an opportunity of bringing him abroad.

On Wednesday, Reynolds was claimed by the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Reynolds will now join a Lions team with quarterback Jared Goff at the helm, who he caught passes from during his time in L.A. as a member of the Rams.

Reynolds also has familiarity with Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who served as the Rams’ director of college scouting when L.A. drafted him in 2017.

The Lions will play Reynolds the remaining salary on his initial contract that he signed with the Titans last offseason that totals $500,000.

Reynolds' best season catching passes from Goff came last year when he hauled in 52 grabs for 618 yards and two touchdowns.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.