Rams vs. Lions Week 7: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
After back-to-back road trips against the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated matchup that includes quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing their former teams.
The Rams have won all but one game through the first six weeks – with their one loss coming against the Arizona Cardinals – the league's only remaining team without a loss.
Meanwhile, the Lions who've played in some really close games thus far, have yet to deliver coach Dan Campbell his first victory as head coach. Two last-second field goals have turned games upside down for Detroit, leaving them searching for their first win.
Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Kevin Kugler, color analyst Mark Sanchez and sideline reporter Laura Okim.
Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.
Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions
Current Records: Rams (5-1), Lions (0-6)
Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions
The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 7 game against the Lions.
Sean McVay Says Matthew Stafford Has Been Better Than Expected Despite High Expectations
Matthew Stafford has been better than Sean McVay initially thought even with expectations of him being a superior player prior to trading for him.
Date/Time: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. PT
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
TV: FOX
Streaming: Fubo.tv
Radio: 93.1 JACK FM
