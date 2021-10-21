Rams vs. Lions Week 7: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Lions in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

After back-to-back road trips against the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated matchup that includes quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing their former teams.

The Rams have won all but one game through the first six weeks – with their one loss coming against the Arizona Cardinals – the league's only remaining team without a loss.

Meanwhile, the Lions who've played in some really close games thus far, have yet to deliver coach Dan Campbell his first victory as head coach. Two last-second field goals have turned games upside down for Detroit, leaving them searching for their first win.

Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Kevin Kugler, color analyst Mark Sanchez and sideline reporter Laura Okim.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Current Records: Rams (5-1), Lions (0-6)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.