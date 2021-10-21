    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Lions in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
    Author:

    After back-to-back road trips against the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated matchup that includes quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing their former teams.

    The Rams have won all but one game through the first six weeks – with their one loss coming against the Arizona Cardinals – the league's only remaining team without a loss.

    Meanwhile, the Lions who've played in some really close games thus far, have yet to deliver coach Dan Campbell his first victory as head coach. Two last-second field goals have turned games upside down for Detroit, leaving them searching for their first win.

    Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Kevin Kugler, color analyst Mark Sanchez and sideline reporter Laura Okim.

    Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

    Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

    Current Records: Rams (5-1), Lions (0-6)

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0664 (1)
    Play

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Lions in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    16 minutes ago
    IMG-0791
    Play

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

    The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 7 game against the Lions.

    15 hours ago
    IMG-0748
    Play

    Sean McVay Says Matthew Stafford Has Been Better Than Expected Despite High Expectations

    Matthew Stafford has been better than Sean McVay initially thought even with expectations of him being a superior player prior to trading for him.

    17 hours ago

    Date/Time: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. PT

    Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

    TV: FOX

    Streaming: Fubo.tv

    Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0664 (1)
    News

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    16 minutes ago
    IMG-0791
    News

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

    15 hours ago
    IMG-0748
    News

    Sean McVay Says Matthew Stafford Has Been Better Than Expected Despite High Expectations

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16582954
    News

    CB Dont'e Deayon Made Strong Impression on Sean McVay in Season Debut

    20 hours ago
    IMG-0015
    News

    Rams Sign DB Grant Haley, TE Jared Pinkney to Practice Squad | Team Tracker

    22 hours ago
    IMG-0728
    News

    Rams S Taylor Rapp Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    Oct 20, 2021
    IMG-0842
    News

    NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division Ahead of Week 7

    Oct 19, 2021
    IMG-0836
    News

    Who Will Step Up as the Rams' Tight End No. 2 Following Johnny Mundt's Injury?

    Oct 19, 2021