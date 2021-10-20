    • October 20, 2021
    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

    The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 7 game against the Lions.
    The Los Angeles Rams will host their former quarterback of the last five years in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions come to town. 

    The Rams, who refrained from any players being given an injury designation ahead of last week's game, did however encounter two season-ending injuries at MetLife Stadium during their 38-11 win. Running back Jake Funk tore his hamstring and tight end Johnny Mundt tore his ACL.

    Now, moving ahead to Week 7, the Rams will remain hopeful to keep injuries to a minimum as they prepare to take on the Lions in search of their sixth victory of the season.

    Here's how the Rams and Lions stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury status before the Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • RB Sony Michel (shoulder)
    • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

    Lions Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • FB Jason Cabinda (hip)
    • TE T.J. Hockenson (knee)
    • DE Nick Williams (knee)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • DE Michael Brockers (shoulder)
    • OLB Trey Flowers (knee)
    • OLB Charles Harris (hip/oblique)
    • S Will Harris (rib)
    • RB D'Andre Swift (groin)

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

