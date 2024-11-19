Rams Immediately Take Massive Leap In One Key Area
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) earned a major road win on Sunday afternoon over the New England Patriots behind a strong performance from the offense front. After allowing four sacks last week, the Rams offensive line allowed zero on quarterback Matthew Stafford in the win this week.
Struggles in the run game were corrected this week as well with over 100 yarfds rushing, 86 of those yards coming from second-year running back Kyren Williams. The front line definitely moved some bodies this week and created holes for Williams to run through.
"I thought the offensive line played really solid today," Stafford said. "Obviously our backs did a nice job in the run game, and they kept me clean the majority of the game. That's a recipe for success when you play on offense. Big shout-out to those guys up front. I thought they played great."
The Rams continue to be unhealthy on the offensive line as veteran captain offensive tackle Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom both were out this week with ankle injuries. They definitely missed those two, but still played a perfect game without two of the better blockers for the Rams.
With Havenstein and Noteboom being out, second-year tackle Warren McClendon stepped in a played fantastic. Also entering the starting lineup was rookie center Beaux Limmer. He played sensational in an expanded role and his quarterback was more than pleased with how he played.
"He did a nice job," Stafford said. "There's always going to be ones that we want back. I think of the third down kind of on their sideline, I had to flip one out to Coop and really I should have gotten us straightened out there a little bit better. But I thought handling the different looks, different personnels that they wanted to try to play against us, I thought he did a nice job, but I'll have to go see."
The Rams will continue to get healthier as the season moves on. Hopefully, they will be at full strength when they play three divisional teams in their final four regular season games. Those will be must-win games and the quarterback protection and run game must be at their best.
