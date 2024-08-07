Rams Make a Host of Roster Moves, Sign Multiple OL
In lieu of the numerous injuries to key starters, the Los Angeles Rams signed a trio of offensive linemen on Tuesday.
Los Angeles added offensive lineman Matt Kaskey, Alec Lindstrom, Conor McDermott to their roster.
Kaskey hails from the United Football League, most recently playing for the Birmingham Stallions. The 27-year-old has spent some time in the NFL starting in 2019 when he entered the league as an undrafted free agent signee by the Rams.
The Dartmouth alum then joined the Panthers practice squad after being cut by the Rams in 2019. He spent 2019-21 in Carolina and briefly signed with the Chargers in early August 2023 but was waived a few weeks later.
Like Kaskey, Lindstrom also played in the UFL but for the Memphis Showboats. The 26-year-old entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signee in 2022. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys but was sidelined by two back injuries.
McDermott played two seasons for the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and 2018. He then was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets halfway through the 2019 season. The 31-year-old most recently played for the New England Patriots and started 5 games during the 2023 season. McDermott has played in 55 total NFL games at numerous positions including, right guard, left tackle, right tackle, and one as a tackle-eligible tight end.
Three of the Rams' starting offensive linemen are currently dealing with injuries. Jonah Jackson suffered a bruised scapula shoulder injury. Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein are both recovering from ankle injuries.
All three linemen were labeled as "week to week," a term nobody wants to hear before the season even begins.
It's an unfortunate situation for Los Angeles, especially since the Rams spent millions to rebuild their offensive line in the offseason. Both Jonah and Alaric were offseason acquisitions that were crucial for improving the line. Jonah signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams. He was expected to be the pillar of the offensive line this season.
The the Rams' dismay, Jonah is expected to miss the entirety of the preseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. But if he is ready to go for the season opener, that's all Los Angeles can hope for.
The performance of the offensive line in Sunday's joint practice with the Chargers was concerning, but it pushed the Rams to make necessary roster moves given the condition of three starting linemen.
Hopefully, the additions of Kaskey, Lindstrom, and McDermott provide some insurance for Los Angeles.