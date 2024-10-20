Rams Make Final Decision on Cooper Kupp Playing in Week 7
The Los Angeles Rams have provided an update on star wide receiver Cooper Kupp's playing status for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The answer? Unbelievably doubtful, but still a possibility.
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kupp is unlikely to play in this afternoon's game.
"Rams WR Cooper Kupp, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Raiders, per sources," Schefter said. "Rams still want to work out Kupp pre-game before making any decision about him."
Kupp has been an integral part of the Rams' offense ever since they selected him with the 69th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
In his first season, Kupp recorded 62 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. He was named to the 2017 PWFA All-Rookie Team for his efforts.
After playing through a few seasons hampered by injury, Kupp had one of the best seasons in NFL history.
In 2021, Kupp led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), receiving touchdowns (16), and receiving yards per game (114.5). Kupp was named to the Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro, and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Kupp would continue his success into the postseason, helping lead Los Angeles to victory in Super Bowl LVI.
Not only would Kupp be named Super Bowl MVP, he would also wind up setting NFL records for most receptions in a single postseason (33), most receiving yards in a single season including postseason (2,425), and most receptions in a single season including postseason (178).
If Kupp sits out against Lad Vegas today, it will most likely be to keep him healthy for a challenging Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings, one of the best teams in the NFL right now.
While the Rams will miss Kupp against the Raiders, there is some good news. Schefter also reports that rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington will be active today.
"Rams WR Jordan Whittington, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play vs. the Raiders, per source," Schefter said.
While Whittington isn't Kupp, he is still a great weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford. In the four games he played this season, he has recorded 18 receptions for 201 yards, including one catch against the Green Bay Packers for 31 yards.
