Rams Make Shocking Selection in Latest Mock Draft
After starting the season 1-4, the Los Angeles Rams can still reach the majority of the goals they set for themselves. With nine games remaining in the season, anything is possible, especially with a game against a NFC West opponent on Sunday that could help push the Rams near the top of the division.
Still, it is also more than obvious that the Rams need an infusion of talent at multiple positions.
Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network has the Rams selecting offensive lineman Cam Williams with the 12th overall pick in next year's NFL Draft. He has Williams being the first offensive tackle taken in the draft, meaning the Rams would get a player who is widely regarded as one of the best at his position.
While Williams had a poor showing against one of the best defenses in the country a few weeks ago, Miller still believes in the offensive lineman.
"A few weeks ago, it looked like Cam Williams would eventually run away and hide with the OT1 crown. Georgia’s true sophomore pass rusher, Damon Wilson II, had other plans," Miller said. "Wilson took Williams’s lunch money multiple times throughout the Bulldogs’ win."
Miller noted that Williams could have benefitted from a marquee game against a top opponent but failed to do so. Still, his overall physical stature and relatively consistent play have led to his recognition as one of the draft's best players.
"The behemoth offensive tackle needed a resume game because of his relative inexperience as a starter," Miller said. "Although he couldn’t manage to solidify his status, he did more than enough to keep his name in the conversation.
"At 330 pounds, Williams has the explosiveness, agility, and length that is coveted for bookend blockers. His hands still need some refinement, but the tools are all there to be a successful NFL right tackle. That, unfortunately, is not something the rest of the top of the class can boast."
The Rams' front office has proven in the past they have no problem making whatever moves are necessary to build a winning team. At the end of this season, that could mean retooling the roster once again, to help prepare it for the future.
