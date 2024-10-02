Rams Make Two Surprising Roster Moves After Loss to Bears
Following the Los Angeles Rams' 18-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, the team made some roster moves, waiving defensive back Cam Lampkin and practice squad kicker Tanner Brown. These changes came after the Rams tried to regroup following a disappointing loss. This could be a sign that the coaching staff is seeking to make adjustments at a few key positions.
Cam Lampkin, a young defensive back, had joined the Rams with hopes of adding depth to their secondary. However, Lampkin’s tenure with the team was cut short as he struggled to secure a consistent role on defense. The Rams' decision to waive him suggests they are looking for immediate improvement in their defensive lineup.
Lampkin's time on the field during preseason and practice was marked by some bright spots, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough to guarantee his spot in the lineup. The Rams' secondary has faced challenges in maintaining coverage against top-tier receivers, and Lampkin’s release may be part of a broader effort to tighten their defensive play.
The Rams' secondary is currently bottom-20 in the league at passing yards allowed giving up a whopping 249.7 per contest.
Tanner Brown, the Rams' practice squad kicker, was also let go in the wake of the loss. Brown had been on the practice squad to provide depth at the kicker position, which can be critical for a team’s success in close games.
Despite not being active in the Rams' regular-season games, his release is indicative of the team's desire to optimize their special teams unit. The Rams have had their fair share of struggles with consistency on special teams, and Brown’s release points to the team's pursuit of more reliable options.
The Rams' 18-24 loss to the Bears revealed several areas in need of improvement, particularly on both defense and special teams. Defensive lapses and missed opportunities to close out key drives allowed the Bears to exploit weaknesses in coverage, leading to the close defeat.
Additionally, the Rams' special teams, including kicking, remain under scrutiny as they continue to search for stability in high-pressure situations. The Rams' offense has really been hampered more by injuries than anything else, so once a few players get back in form, there probably won't be many struggles on that side of the ball.
As the Rams prepare for their next game, these roster changes serve as a reminder that the NFL is a constantly evolving landscape, and teams are always looking for ways to improve and address weaknesses. With Lampkin and Brown gone, the Rams will look to regroup and make necessary adjustments to turn their season around.
