Watch: Rams K Matt Gay Shares his Gameday Preparation Mentally & Physically

Learn more about the process in which Rams kicker Matt Gay undergoes his gameday ritual.

Rams kicker Matt Gay made his 2021 debut last Sunday, connecting on two field goals and four extra-point attempts.

The process that kickers go through on gameday remains one of the more unique procedures. They may get one opportunity. They may get a handful of opportunities. And the fact is, having an adequate kicker can boil down to winning or losing a game just by one single kick.

Kickers are often not spoken about unless they fall short of delivering. Gay, who joined the Rams last season, has made 16 of his 18 attempts. He's brought consistency and admiration about how he goes about his body of work.

In Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams documented Gay's preparation for games mentally and physically.

Watch the video below:

Gay is in his second season in L.A. after spending his 2019 rookie campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gay has an 81-percent field goal percentage and 92-percent extra point percentage throughout his three-year career.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.