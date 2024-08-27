Rams' Matthew Stafford Disrespected in New Top-100 Players List
The NFL season is less than two weeks away, and this season should be one for the ages.
A new season brings optimism to every single team, no matter how their previous season ended. That applies to everyone, including the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams are set to be a force to be reckoned with this season thanks to their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The Rams will go as far as their star quarterback lets them. The hope is that he is healthy, and if the rest of the squad is, Stafford should be among the top quarterbacks in the upcoming season.
Although Stafford is the engine that drives this team, ESPN released the latest player rankings, putting Stafford at No. 92. Stafford. Stafford went unranked in last year's rankings.
"Stafford went on a tear to end 2023, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in his final seven regular-season games," said ESPNs Sarah Barshop. "And although Stafford is entering his 16th NFL season, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said the quarterback "looks like he could go as long as he wants." Stafford has a chance to join the short list of quarterbacks in NFL history to reach 60,000 career passing yards this season; he sits at 56,047 yards."
Top players like Joey Bosa, Jonathan Taylor, and Kirk Cousins are ahead of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
The 36-year-old had a solid 2023 season, recording 3,965 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 62.6 percent completion percentage.
Last season, much wasn't expected of the Rams, but it surprised the entire league as they were among the top teams in the NFC and recorded a 7-1 record in the back half of the season. The two-time Pro Bowler is still at the top of his game, which should only continue as he and the Rams look to return to the promised land.
The former Georgia Bulldog has all the tools for a big season, including wide receiver Puka Nacua, Copper Kupp, and a flurry of other receivers who could step up when needed when the game is on the line or L.A. needs a big play.
The Rams will look to capture the NFC West after a two-year hiatus, and although it won't be easy, L.A. has Stafford on their side. When Stafford is right, the Rams will be a tough out when all is said and done.
