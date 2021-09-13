Watch: Matthew Stafford Throws First Touchdown with Rams

Matthew Stafford has thrown his first touchdown in a Rams uniform.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has brought immense expectations to the Rams entering the 2021 NFL season and he's gotten off to a quick start.

Stafford registered his first touchdown as a member of the Rams, finding second-year receiver Van Jefferson for a 67-yard play.

Watch the video below:

The Rams currently lead the Bears 7-0 with 10:36 in the first quarter.

