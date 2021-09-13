September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Matthew Stafford Throws First Touchdown with Rams

Matthew Stafford has thrown his first touchdown in a Rams uniform.
Author:

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has brought immense expectations to the Rams entering the 2021 NFL season and he's gotten off to a quick start. 

Stafford registered his first touchdown as a member of the Rams, finding second-year receiver Van Jefferson for a 67-yard play. 

Watch the video below:

The Rams currently lead the Bears 7-0 with 10:36 in the first quarter.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16743387
Play

Watch: Matthew Stafford Throws First Touchdown with Rams

Matthew Stafford has thrown his first touchdown in a Rams uniform.

IMG-0167 (1)
Play

Rams' Week 1 Inactives vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive list ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

IMG-0118
Play

Matthew Stafford Directed Offseason Deal to Rams, Blocking Trade with Panthers

Matthew Stafford had a strong influence on where the Lions traded him this offseason

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

USATSI_16743387
News

Watch: Matthew Stafford Throws First Touchdown with Rams

IMG-0167 (1)
News

Rams' Week 1 Inactives vs. Bears

IMG-0118
News

Matthew Stafford Directed Offseason Deal to Rams, Blocking Trade with Panthers

IMG-0117
News

Just how far are the Rams Poised to go in the Matthew Stafford era?

IMG-0306
News

Watch: Rams Release Matthew Stafford Hype Video Ahead of L.A. Debut

IMG-0016
News

Rams Activate Two Players From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 1 Game | NFL Tracker

IMG-0295
News

Rams vs. Bears: Week 1 Prediction Picks

IMG-0366
News

Rams vs. Bears Week 1 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow