Rams' Matthew Stafford Has Chance to Pass Peyton Manning In Passing Record vs Lions
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for the start of their 2024 season, and it begins with a highly anticipated rematch against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. This is the same venue where the Rams saw their season come to an end last year, being eliminated by the Lions in the NFC Wild Card game. With revenge on their minds, the Rams, led by star quarterback Matthew Stafford, are determined to kick off the season on a high note.
For Stafford, this game carries extra significance. Not only will it be a chance to beat his former team, but he also has an opportunity to etch his name into the NFL record books. Stafford needs just 94 passing yards to surpass recently retired quarterback Matt Ryan, and 345 yards to leapfrog Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the most passing yards thrown in an opening game.
This will mark Stafford's 16th season opener, dating back to his debut in 2009 with the Lions, and he currently ranks fifth on the all-time list for opening-game passing yards. Ahead of him are Ryan, Manning, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees, who holds the record with 5,566 passing yards.
Stafford has always been strong in season openers, averaging nearly 293 yards per game in such matchups. In last season's opener against the Seattle Seahawks, he completed 24 of 38 passes with a 63.2% completion rate, throwing for 334 yards in a solid victory. Though he didn't record any touchdowns or interceptions in that game, he played a key role in leading the Rams to a win.
Stafford's pursuit of these milestones will add even more intrigue as the Rams look to avenge last year's playoff loss and set the tone for the 2024 season. But for Stafford and the Rams, the ultimate goal is securing the win—any records along the way would simply be a bonus.
The Rams are road underdog as they head into this primetime matchup. According to ESPN Bet, the Rams are underdogs with a +4.5 spread. According to ESPN Analytics, the Rams have a 37.3 percent chance to come out on top, while the Lions have a 62.4 percent shit. This wouldn't be the first time the Rams and Stafford will have their backs up against the wall.
Nonetheless, this game is set to be another thriller in the making.
