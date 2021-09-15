Rams QB Matthew Stafford wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Matthew Stafford has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in his Los Angeles Rams debut.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made his Los Angeles debut on Sunday night and after his three-touchdown performance, he's been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Stafford was efficient in the passing game, completing 20 of 26 attempts for 321 yards and three scores in the Rams' 34-14 win over the Bears.

Stafford set two new career-highs: a passer rating of 156.1 and a 12.3 yards per attempt.

"That's a debut that should go down in history," cornerback Jalen Ramsey said of Stafford after the game.

This is the second time in Stafford's 13-year career he's been awarded the honors. The first time came during his 2009 rookie season as a member of the Detroit Lions. Stafford threw for 422 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 11 of 2009, the game in which he won the award previously.

Stafford and the Rams will take their productive Week 1 performance and try to replicate their efforts this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucus Oil Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.