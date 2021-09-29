September 29, 2021
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award

Matthew Stafford has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 3.
Matthew Stafford has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his efforts in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stafford finished the game completing 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. This marks the second time in three weeks the new Rams' signal-caller has been named the winner of the award.

Stafford was recognized in this manner just one time in his 12 years with the Detroit Lions. 

Not only did Stafford post notable numbers to defeat last season's Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he led L.A. to victory in convincing style. If not for a garbage-time touchdown for Tampa Bay late in the fourth quarter, the Rams would have beaten the Bucs by the final score of 34-17.

This was a statement win for Stafford and the Rams as the consensus opinion included L.A. and Tampa Bay being two of the league's top teams.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

