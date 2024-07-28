Rams' Matthew Stafford Opens Up About 'Continuity' Within WR Group This Season
The Los Angeles Rams are getting set to push forward in 2024 after surprisingly reaching the playoffs this past season. Los Angeles believes that they have the pieces in place to make another run to the Super Bowl but it will take a total team effort to get it done.
One of the bigger distractions seemingly got taken care of this week, with quarterback Matthew Stafford reporting to training camp. There had been some thought about him holding out as he desires a new contract from the team.
But Stafford wants to win and he knows that with this group of pass-catchers that the Rams have given him, he has a chance. Los Angeles employs two stars at the receiver position, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
They both are back this year and Los Angeles is poised to be a tough team to deal with once again. Stafford spoke on the continuity of the Rams wide receiver room and how it will help the team this season.
"In any (position) room it's huge, right? In any part of a team, I think it's a great thing," Stafford said. "It's one thing to have continuity, it's another thing to have continuity with a bunch of really good players. That's a plus, too. So, excited to have all those guys back. Like I said, man, they're pushing each other, they're pushing our team, and that's what makes them great."
For Los Angeles to field a strong offensive attack once again, having the chemistry between the wide receivers and Stafford is huge. The veteran signal-caller has built up chemistry with both Nacua and Kupp, giving Los Angeles one of the better passing attacks in the entire NFL.
Stafford made the Pro Bowl last season so the Rams are looking to maximize the time he has left playing football. He likely only has a few seasons before he retires so 2024 becomes crucial in terms of trying to expand the winning window.
