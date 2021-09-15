Watch: Rams' 'Sounds of the Game' From Week 1 vs. Bears
The Los Angeles Rams' first game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium took place last Sunday, and the energy was through the roof.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford made his Rams debut, leading Los Angeles to a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears. Stafford's first showing featured his deep throwing ability, finishing the night with 321 yards and three touchdowns.
The Los Angeles Rams released their first edition of this season's 'Sounds of the Game' that featured soundbites from players, the Rams broadcast crew and plays throughout the matchup – including Stafford's second pass of the night when he hit receiver Van Jefferson in stride for a 67-yard touchdown.
Watch the video below:
