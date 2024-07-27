Rams' Matthew Stafford Unpacks Teammates' Crucial Position Change
The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2024 season looking to make noise this coming season following a run to the playoffs a year ago. Los Angeles brings back the majority of the same team, with some key differences.
One of those is the fact that All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has retired, leaving a big gap inside the defensive front. But the Rams have put together a plan that they believe can at least help them ease the transition of losing the star defender.
On offense, most things look the same for the team, but one player's role has changed. Offensive lineman Steve Avila has moved over to playing center, a position change that could determine how successful the offensive line is this year.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has seen Avila in practice so far and unpacked how he has looked.
"He did a great job all spring. I think he's going to continue to own it, right? It's not something that night and day, you come in and you play guard, and then you try to move to center, and it's going to be like this," Stafford said, snapping his fingers for effect. "Hey, it's a process. But man, is he picking it up? Is he owning it? Absolutely. I'm excited. And obviously the physical talent is through the roof. So, excited to work with him, and he's been great so far."
If Avila can show out, the Rams will feel great about the offensive line. They invested heavy money into it this offseason, addressing the need to keep Stafford upright during games.
Giving him time to scan the field and throw the ball to the playmakers is what will ultimately determine if Los Angeles can get back to the postseason. Stafford made the Pro Bowl a year ago and he would love to do it again. This confidence in Avila heading into the new year shouldn't be understated and the two will be working closely together all season long.
