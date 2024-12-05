Rams' McVay Gives Insight Into Gameplan Against Buffalo Bills
The Los Angeles Rams will have their hands full on Sunday as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Sofi Stadium. Another huge challenge for this Rams team is to test themselves against a Super Bowl Contender.
The Bills have been playing great football all year. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is an MVP candidate and is a threat both passing and running the football. Many are saying Allen is having the best season in his career. The Bills are coming off a win in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.
The last time these two teams met was in 2022. It was a good game, but the Bills took off in the second half and won. These two teams have been different since then. The Rams have gotten younger, and the Bills have different ways of attacking the defense other than just the passing game.
For the Rams to come out on top on Sunday, they will need to play smart and complementary football.
"I think that what you look at is what do you think is the best way to try and put together all three phases to come away with the result you are hunting up," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. " There are different things that we feel like we want to try to be able to do. Obviously, I am sure everybody goes in with a game plan. But you are not naive to the fact that they do a great job of being able to sustain drives, finish drives, they can create explosive, or they can be able to move the ball the length of the field and they are very good situationally."
"There is no weakness you know. That is why, they are scoring you know, 30 points a game and they can do it in a variety of ways. But you know, we will have a plan. We are continuing to develop that and ultimately it is going to be about one snap at a time and execution. And really try to play team football against them."
The Rams will try to get back to .500 with a win on Sunday. They will also be looking to keep pace in the NFC West with a win over the Bills.
