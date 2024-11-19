Rams' McVay Keys In On Huge Offensive Blunders
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) played a complete football game in Sunday's 28-22 win over the New England Patriots (3-8) on the road. Contrary to last week's offensive struggles, the Rams were able to capitalize on almost every opportunity and found the end zone a bunch this week.
In the Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Rams were 0-3 in the red zone, failing to score a touchdown all game. It was their worst offensive performance of the year and head coach Sean McVay refused to allow his team to replicate that for a secon-straight week.
In response, the Rams went 3-4 in the red area this week, scoring four touchdowns, accounting for all their points. A completely 180-degree flip from last week's five field goals for all 15 points. McVay gave his thoughts on why this week was much different, resulting in a win.
"Execution. It always is," McVay said. "Really the one we didn't was at the end of the half where we were more competing against the clock. It was execution. The guys did what they're capable of doing. I thought the coaches did a great job of this week of being able to provide clarity. They had the courage to be able to go for it. That's what we want. They did a good job mixing it up. There's a lot of different personnel groups, a lot of different people they play defensively. So we've got to be able to build on this. I was proud of the group and, obviously, finishing with touchdowns instead of field goals or those field goal attempts, that was the difference in last week's game and arguably the difference in this week's game."
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made the big throws in clutch moments, as he delivered four touchdowns passes and 295 yards through the air. He found veteran receiver Cooper Kupp in the end zone twice, second-year wide out Puka Nacua once, and fifth-year tight end Colby Parkinson as well.
The difference in the game was just as McVay had identified. If the Rams settled for field goals on a few of those drives instead of scoring touchdowns, the result of the game could have been a lot different.
Going forward, this team will need to find ways to mimic this performance and find the end zone at a consistent rate, especially against multiple tough teams that are still left on the schedule. If they play the way they did on Sunday, the Rams are a legitimate playoff contender.
