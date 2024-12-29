Rams' McVay Says He Will Be Scoreboard Watching This Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) will have an opportunity to clinch the NFC West this Sunday if the right buttons are pressed by the support cast of teams around the NFL. A tiebreaker scenario with the Seattle Seahawks (9-7) has given the Rams a chance at a clinch before their Week 18 matchup.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media following their 13-9 thrilling divisional victory over the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. With how the tiebreaker is set up, the Rams will need three of a select group of five teams to win their games today.
That group of teams includes Minnesota, San Francisco, Washington, Buffalo, and Cleveland. The Cincinnati Bengals were another team that needed to win and they found a victory over the Denver Broncos earlier on Saturday night. The magic number went from four to three entering Sunday.
McVay was asked if he will be tuning in to the matchups this weekend in hopes of the right results leading to their fourth division title since he took over the team in 2017. The Rams head coach gave a kind-hearted sarcastic response that got a good reception from the rest of the media.
"No I'm just going to put my head in the sand, what the hell kind of, yes, I'll be watching tomorrow," McVay said with a smile. "If there's a chance that we could win the division, I'm going to pay attention to that."
For the Rams to be even be in this position, they needed to pull off what looked like an unlikely victory agains the Cardinals in the final moments. With a goal line opportunity to win the game, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw a game-defining interception with 42 seconds left on the clock.
"We had to handle our business tonight for that to even be a possibility, so it would mean a lot," McVay said. "But again, what I don't want to do is get ahead, because you get emotionally invested in other people's games and that never has really served me very well. So we'll watch it, I'll tell myself to not get invested and then you will. But the reality is this, if you want to be able to do what we want to be able to do, you got to handle your own business and our guys did that tonight."
Three of the five teams are favored to win their games and if all goes to plan, the Rams will be NFC West champs once again and hosting a first round Wild Card game. McVay does not want to get too ahead of things and is still focused on the upcoming task at hand regardless of the results.
"I've got to look at a lot of different things, so we'll see," McVay said. "I don't want to put the cart before the horse, so our focus and concentration will be on, 'all right, how do we get an opportunity to play a complete game against an excellent Seattle Seahawks football team'. Until we have to decide otherwise, that's where my sole focus and concentration will be."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE